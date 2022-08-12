Olivia Douglas headline act at Tullamore Show's Country Jamboree

Ferbane's Olivia Douglas is the headline act at this year's show
Welcome back the Tullamore Show Country Jamboree!
A show stopping line up of country music acts, headlined by the Olivia Douglas Country Band, takes place on Sunday next at the Butterfield Estate.
Ferbane native Olivia is looking forward to meeting and greeting all of the people who have supported her on her journey to date and also making new friends along the way!
Other acts performing at the show include:
Colin Kenny
Alex Roe
Rahan CC
Joe Wynne
Aishling Rafferty
The Secrets featuring Joe & Noreen Rabbitte .....special appearance of Ross Bennett (England)
Organisers are also proud to have The Mountbolus Pipe Band perform on the band stand at the official opening of the show.
Show day is filled with an array of live events, including the Macra National Farm Skills final, Bord Bia Cooking Demonstrations with Chef Adrain Martin, Sheep and Alpaca Shearing demos, Pig Agility demonstrations, and Fashion Shows.
IRELAND WEATHER: Enjoy the hot weather while it lasts as Met Eireann pinpoints when heat wave will end
Then St Rynagh's captain Sean Dolan receiving the IFC cup from County Board chairman Michael Duignan just two years ago.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.