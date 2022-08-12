Search

12 Aug 2022

Olivia Douglas headline act at Tullamore Show's Country Jamboree

OLIVIA DOUGLAS

Ferbane's Olivia Douglas is the headline act at this year's show

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

12 Aug 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Welcome back the Tullamore  Show  Country Jamboree!

A show stopping line up of country music acts, headlined by the    Olivia Douglas  Country Band, takes place on Sunday next at the Butterfield Estate.

Ferbane native Olivia is looking forward to meeting and greeting all of the people who have supported  her on her journey to  date and also making new friends along the way!

Other acts performing at the show include:

Colin Kenny
Alex Roe
Rahan CC
Joe Wynne
Aishling Rafferty
The Secrets featuring Joe & Noreen Rabbitte .....special appearance of Ross Bennett (England)
 
Organisers are also proud to have  The Mountbolus Pipe Band perform on the band stand at  the official opening of the show.

Show day is filled with an array of live events, including the  Macra National Farm Skills  final,  Bord Bia Cooking Demonstrations  with  Chef Adrain Martin,  Sheep and Alpaca  Shearing demos,  Pig Agility  demonstrations, and Fashion Shows.

