11 Aug 2022

Forestry and Sustainable Living Section to be major attraction at this Sunday's Tullamore Show

Forestry

One of the main attractions at the show will be the Forestry and Sustainable Living Section

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

11 Aug 2022 2:49 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

THE Forestry and Sustainable Living section will be a major attraction at this Sunday's Tullamore Show.

It will showcase all facets of Ireland’s rapidly developing farm forestry and renewable energy sectors.

With hi-tech machines, and an array of indoor and outdoor exhibits, the Forestry and Energy section is not to be missed in Tullamore.

The Tullamore Show is Ireland’s largest agricultural one day event. With its location on an all-weather site, the show will provide a spectacular country living showcase with over 700 trade stands and displays.

The Forestry and Sustainable Living Section, with its wide range of attractions for all the family, has proven a major success in previous shows. The Teagasc Forestry Development Department Invite all to share in this experience on August 14

As the private forest industry grows and develops, it is providing an ever increasing role in the provision of sustainable agriculture in our rural economy.

The opportunities provided by a farm forestry enterprise to enhance family farm income particularly through new afforestation, forestry thinning and wood energy will be highlighted at the Tullamore Show.

There will be a big emphasis on promoting the revised Forestry Programme this year. Many of the main Forestry companies will be attending this year’s show.

There is considerable interest in Agroforestry and Native woodland planting at present and there will be plenty of information available.

All farmers and landowners that are considering forestry or are at the thinning stage will find comprehensive practical and financial advice available from Teagasc, Forest companies and other forestry organisations. Now is the time to get all the information on planting, thinning and harvesting as timber prices are at historically high prices.

Renewable energy is an important phrase these days. This year the show will be well served from many companies displaying solar panels, boiler systems and efficient firewood stoves among others. There is something here for all home owners.

A visit to the Forestry and Energy Section in Tullamore will provide an excellent opportunity to meet key players from the forestry sector. With all aspects of the forest industry covered in the Forest & Sustainable Living at the Tullamore Show 2022, this is an opportunity not to be missed to avail of free, comprehensive and up to date information on forestry and wood energy – our growing sustainable natural resource. See you all on Sunday 14August!

For further information, please contact Liam Kelly, Teagasc Forestry Development Officer (087 – 9090495)

