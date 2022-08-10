Glór Tíre champ Aishling ready for Tullamore Show's main stage this Sunday

As the Tulamore Show finalises preparations for its long-awaited return on August 14th, country music fans on the day are in for a very special treat with the confirmation that this year's Glór Tíre winner Aishling Raffertywill be among the artists performing on the main-stage. Aishling's set will begin at 2.40pm next Sunday afternoon.

Even before her TV triumph earlier this year, the Knockshegowna singer was making waves on the country circuit, with a string of singles hitting the #1 spot on iTunes and earning her airplay on radio stations nationwide. Thanks to releases like Darling, Say You'll Love Me When I'm Old; Truck Driving Woman; Granda, Tell Me 'Bout The Good Ole Days; Mama He's Crazy, and more, Aishling was already well on her way to building a fan-base that has only continued to grow since she became Mike Denver's second Glór Tíre winner in a row (following in the footsteps of Emma Donohue in 2021) back in February.

It's been all go for Aishling ever since, with the in-demand entertainer delighting fans at gigs, concerts and festivals all around the country. And she's looking forward to adding the Tullamore Show to that list this coming weekend...

"I'm very excited to be performing at the Tullamore Show this year, and delighted to have been invited to take part by the organisers. It's an event that's known all over the country for being a great day out for all the family, not just for anyone who has a strong involvement or interest in farming. I'm a country girl myself, of course, coming from Knockshegowna in Tipperary, so I'll be more than at home in the middle of it all! I know it's the first time the Show will be held in a few years as well, after everything we've all gone through with Covid and lockdowns of one shape or another, so that makes it all the more of an honour for me, to be honest. I'll definitely be looking forward to meeting everyone and getting up there on the main stage to sing a few songs for everyone too."

Aishling, a student of voice at the Irish World Academy in Limerick, recently announced to her fans on social media that new music would be on the way very soon, as she was heading back into the studio to follow up the May release of her single You Never Can Tell.

With her debut album - Love Me When I'm Old - now available, and as her star continues to rise, Aishling is sure to be one of the main attractions on the main stage at this year's Tullamore Show.