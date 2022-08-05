Tullamore's the Drapery Shop for all your back to school needs in Offaly

IT'S that time of year again when the thoughts of parents everywhere turn to school uniforms.

But there is no need to worry as the Drapery Shop on Patrick St in Tullamore , can take care of all your children's needs.

With a fantastic range of uniforms, all Irish made, you are guaranteed the highest quality at affordable prices along with a superb follow up service.

There are two brands which owner Phil Gonoude swears by - Deerpark manufacturing in Monasterevin, County Kildare and Skippy International in Roscrea, County Tipperary. The ladies have built up a solid relationship with these two companies and are proud to stock their uniforms.

The required uniforms for all local schools including Tullamore College, Sacred Heart School, Colaiste Choilm, Killina Secondary School, Mercy SS Kilbeggan, Colaiste Naomh Cormac, Clonaslee Secondary, St Joseph's, Scoil Mhuire, Scoil Eoin Phoil, St Philomena's, Scoil Bhride, Gael Scoil, Mucklagh NS, Charleville NS, Rahan NS, Ballinamere NS, Killeigh NS, Durrow NS. St Annes, Tyrellspass, Scoil Bhride, Cluain na Sli, Scoil Phroinsias Naofa an Clarach, Gortnmona National School, charleville National School and Daingean NS are available at the store in all sizes.

Orders and deposits are now being taken. Parents can pay by weekly instalments and will not be faced with a huge bill in September.

Of course the Draper Shop stocks a lot more than just school uniforms and also have a large collection of great clothing, for women and men.

Always specialising in the finest quality the store caters for the mature lady who can source garments at the Drapery Shop that they cannot find anywhere else. Castle, Playtex, Pretty Polly and Triumph are names synonymous with fine garments and all can be found in the store.

Skirts, tops, rainwear and beautiful summer dresses are there waiting for the discerning shopper. The younger woman is also catered for with tops, leggings and jeans.

If embroidery is your thing then look no further than the Drapery Shop, while ribbons galore are also in stock.

If you are looking for a special gift for a new born baby, the store has christening gowns along with cute little booties and dribblers. They even have baby gift packs which make an ideal present. Meanwhile the range of colourful children's clothing is a joy to behold.

In addition they have a selection of socks. For those suffering from diabetes, loose top socks are available. There are other socks with no seams at the toes and are extremely comfortable to wear.

The men are not forgotten either and upstairs they will find long-johns,soft caps etc.

The Drapery Shop is like opening a treasure box, around every corner is a surprise with items you will not see anywhere else.

Customers often express the hope that the store will never close as they wouldn't know where to shop for such goods.

''We have loyal customers. They come from far and wide, some as far as Kildare, because they can get things here they can't get anywhere else,'' says Phil.

Phil worked in the legendary Tullamore draper store, McFaddens for many before establishing G & T Drapery with her business partner Lily Trimble to whom she praised for her hard work and dedication over many years. Phil extended every best wish to Lily on her retirement.

Now a new chapter in her career has commenced with the opening of the Drapery Shop on Patrick St in Tullamore.

Why not drop in and have a browse among the many items on display, you are sure to come out with something you will love and which will be absolutely unique.

The Drapery Shop is open Monday to Saturday, from 9.30 am until 6pm, and can be contacted at 057 9341691.