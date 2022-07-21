Surprise guests attend Teddy Bears Picnic at the Offaly School of Special Education

Lexi getting a hug from Peppa at the picnic
The pupils at Offaly School of Special Education were recently treated to a Teddy Bear’s Picnic in Lloyd Town Park, Tullamore.
The children were delighted when some surprise guests made an appearance! Peppa Pig, Minnie Mouse and Sky from Paw Patrol all showed up, courtesy of Midlands Mascots, who kindly sponsored this lovely event.
There were smiles and hugs galore!
