Thai restaurant breathes new life into historic Offaly hall

A NEW lease of life has been breathed into Church St and one of Tullamore's most historic buildings with the opening of Thai restaurant, Chanapa.

A ribbon was cut on Monday evening last to officially open the restaurant by head chef Sunitta.

The event was attended by local politicians, members of Sunnita's family and staff, friends and members of the Conn of the Hundred Battles branch of the Irish National Foresters.

Among those in attendance were Deputy Carol Nolan, Cllr Neil Feighery, Cathaoirleach, Tullamore Municipal District, Cllr Tony McCormack, Leas Cathaoirleach, Offaly County Council and Cllr Sean O'Brien, who acted as Master of Ceremonies for the brief formalities.

The restaurant is owned by Thai couple Saweang and Sunitta, each of whom has a passion for producing only the highest quality dishes thereby continuing a family tradition.

Head Chef Sunitta came to Ireland in 2000 having worked as a chef in her native country. Partner, Sawaeng is also a chef with many years experience in the hotel industry. Their son Kittipod is also a chef. He worked in England and later in Dublin. The restaurant is managed by Sarunya, their daughter.

Speaking at the outset of formalities on Monday evening Cllr O'Brien said the Foresters, of which he is a member, were delighted that the restaurant had opened in their building.

He said the Foresters locally had been founded in 1899 and “we hope to stay going for another 100 years.”

Describing the restaurant as high class he said the development was a great addition to Tullamore and Offaly.

Wishing the family every success he also extended a welcome to other public representatives present.

In a short address, Sunitta also welcomed all those in attendance in particular her parents.

The opening was a very important occasion for Tullamore and Church St, said Cllr Neil Feighery.

He added the council had ambitious plans for the street and intended to develop a link between it and O'Connor Square.

Cllr Feighery said that Church St had a bright future and referred to the great pub, John Lee's, also located on the thoroughfare.

Cllr Tony McCormack said the presence of quality restaurants such as Chanapa played an important role in encouraging companies to locate in the town.

He said it was a great to see such an old building being used for a modern purpose and noted that Thai cuisine was among the most popular in Ireland.

Deputy Carol Nolan said she and her family looked forward to visiting the restaurant in the future and described the food at Chanapa as fantastic and top quality.

Tom Martin, representing the Foresters, said the owners had put huge effort into developing the restaurant and had overcome physical difficulties in the process.

He said the Foresters was flourishing in Tullamore after 123 years and was now the only INF branch remaining in the 26 counties.

Publican John Lee speaking on behalf of other businesses in the area, extended a warm welcome to Church St to Chanapa's owners and staff.

To book a table or order a takeaway at Chanapa ring 057-9321952. or order takeaway online at chanapa.ie