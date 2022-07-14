Search

14 Jul 2022

Entries 'bursting at the seams' for Ireland's largest one day agricultural show in Offaly

TULLAMORE SHOW

Entires are up for Ireland's largest one day ag. show in Tullamore

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

14 Jul 2022 5:16 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

The closing date has passed and the number of entries has broken all records especially in equine and sheep in next August's Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show.

Preparations are in full swing for exhibitors so with halter training for livestock, or trials in baking or framing those works of art.

It certainly is great to be back after having no show since 2019 and organises look forward to a super show on Sunday,  August 14 at the Butterfield Estate, Blueball.

Exhibitors and spectators are hungry to return to shows and it is evident with the bulging entries in most sections and huge number of spectators attending shows held so far this show season.

The finest of stock in Commercial, Pedigree, Dairy and Sheep come to Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show vying for the rosettes and gold and silver medals which overnight increases the value of their stock and 2022 will be no different.

Tullamore Show is the perfect family day out with something of interest for everyone whether it is the spectators looking in awe at those amazing

Livestock or the wonderful cakes and breads, stunning patchwork’s quilts, paintings or viewing the alpacas and their crias. Watching the sheep being shorn and listening to a talk on mental health. Viewing the hundreds of trade stands and seeing all the new gadgets whether for your home, farm, or business. A visit to the equine section will not disappoint.

Then take a break and listen to the various musicians and dance to Offaly’s own Olivia Douglas. There will be food galore available in the food villages and youngsters can be entertained in the amusement area.

Tickets are on sale now www.tullamoreshow.com online for €20 or on the day for €25. Why not skip the Q and scan it through? Tullamore Show really is a great family day out with free entry for children under 12.

Check out our social media accounts for updates and key features of the Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show.

