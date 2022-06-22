Four punters match three numbers in Offaly community group's lotto

Four lucky punters matched three numbers in the Mucklagh Community Centre weekly lotto and bagged €75 each in the draw which took place on Tuesday night.

The match three winners were Monica O'Grady, Patrick and Hilary Hamill, c/o Willie O'Grady, Chris and girls, c/o Kelly's, Breda and Tom Dowling c/o Martin Condron.

There was no jackpot winner in the draw and next week's jackpot stands at €12,000.

Match three winners will take home €150 each.

The numbers drawn by the Clubforce App were 5, 7, 18 and 20.

Next week's draw takes place on Tuesday, June 28.

The lotto team would like to thank all their supporters.

Meanwhile now that the Community Centre is beginning to reopen, the committee would value some feedback from the members of the community.

They will be handing out surveys around the community, as well as leaving them in the church and school. It will also be posted on our Facebook page, to fill out online.

The committee would appreciate as many responses as possible as they plan programmes and activities for the months ahead.