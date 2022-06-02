Search

02 Jun 2022

Ukrainian refugees attend European Neighbours Day event in Offaly

NEIGHBOURS

European Neighbours Day was marked in Offaly

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

02 Jun 2022 3:23 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

The month of May has come and gone and Bealtaine in Offaly 2022 has been a great success. Offaly Older Person’s Network liaised and worked with Offaly Local Development Company, Offaly Age Friendly Programme, Offaly Libraries, Laois Offaly ETB, Birr Theatre & Arts Centre, older persons groups, craft groups in Banagher and Birr and of course older people throughout the county to create a programme of activities for Bealtaine in Offaly 2022.

The final event proved to be a very successful European Neighbours Day event on Friday 27th May from 3.00 – 5.00pm in the Darmagh Centre, Tullamore. This was billed as a culture and information sharing event with refreshments. European Neighbours Day aims to ‘turn strangers into neighbours and streets into neighbourhoods!

The Darmagh Centre proved to be an ideal location for the Neighbours Day event with 56 attendees, which included residents from Tihilly and the Older Persons Network welcoming our newest neighbours from Ukraine. Ukrainians, living in Tullamore and Clonaslee, enjoyed meeting the locals; the music and singing; the information sharing and the refreshments with MC Molly Buckley welcoming everyone and introducing the speakers and entertainers.

Rahan Comhaltas were first to entertain everyone with a brilliant traditional music session that was very well received. Children and young people from Ukraine followed this by singing their own songs. Also Offaly Older Persons Network’s Frances Kawala added to the entertainment with a couple of songs also. There was also information on the current help in the form of the Failte Isteach English speaking workshops and the one to one supports from Offaly Local Development Company from Michelle Quinn. Declan Costello also spoke about this event being part of the Bealtaine in Offaly 2022 and the possibility of future social opportunities. Michael Tobin, Technological University of the Shannon outlined courses that attendees could avail of and encouraged the need to improve English speaking skills.

The European Neighbours Day event was a great success with many new contacts and friendships made. Finally, thank you to Molly Buckley and the Offaly Older Person’s Network; Jim Quinn and Rights for the Elderly Voluntary Housing Association for all the help to host the event; Rahan Comhaltas, Frances Kawala and the young Ukrainian entertainers; Michael Tobin, Technological University of the Shannon for his updates; Offaly Local Development Company for the information sharing and as this was part of the Bealtaine in Offaly 2022 SICAP funding to host the event.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media