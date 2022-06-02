Ukrainian refugees attend European Neighbours Day event in Offaly

The month of May has come and gone and Bealtaine in Offaly 2022 has been a great success. Offaly Older Person’s Network liaised and worked with Offaly Local Development Company, Offaly Age Friendly Programme, Offaly Libraries, Laois Offaly ETB, Birr Theatre & Arts Centre, older persons groups, craft groups in Banagher and Birr and of course older people throughout the county to create a programme of activities for Bealtaine in Offaly 2022.

The final event proved to be a very successful European Neighbours Day event on Friday 27th May from 3.00 – 5.00pm in the Darmagh Centre, Tullamore. This was billed as a culture and information sharing event with refreshments. European Neighbours Day aims to ‘turn strangers into neighbours and streets into neighbourhoods!

The Darmagh Centre proved to be an ideal location for the Neighbours Day event with 56 attendees, which included residents from Tihilly and the Older Persons Network welcoming our newest neighbours from Ukraine. Ukrainians, living in Tullamore and Clonaslee, enjoyed meeting the locals; the music and singing; the information sharing and the refreshments with MC Molly Buckley welcoming everyone and introducing the speakers and entertainers.

Rahan Comhaltas were first to entertain everyone with a brilliant traditional music session that was very well received. Children and young people from Ukraine followed this by singing their own songs. Also Offaly Older Persons Network’s Frances Kawala added to the entertainment with a couple of songs also. There was also information on the current help in the form of the Failte Isteach English speaking workshops and the one to one supports from Offaly Local Development Company from Michelle Quinn. Declan Costello also spoke about this event being part of the Bealtaine in Offaly 2022 and the possibility of future social opportunities. Michael Tobin, Technological University of the Shannon outlined courses that attendees could avail of and encouraged the need to improve English speaking skills.

The European Neighbours Day event was a great success with many new contacts and friendships made. Finally, thank you to Molly Buckley and the Offaly Older Person’s Network; Jim Quinn and Rights for the Elderly Voluntary Housing Association for all the help to host the event; Rahan Comhaltas, Frances Kawala and the young Ukrainian entertainers; Michael Tobin, Technological University of the Shannon for his updates; Offaly Local Development Company for the information sharing and as this was part of the Bealtaine in Offaly 2022 SICAP funding to host the event.