Council chairs are spreading the news and welcoming New York to Offaly

Offaly County Council and Cathaoirleach Cllr Declan Harvey and Cathaoirleach of Tullamore Municipal District Cllr Tony McCormack welcome New York GAA to Tullamore on Saturday next for the Tailteann Cup game against Offaly at 2pm in O’Connor Park.

The timing could not be better for our American visitors as their vagabond shoes are no doubt longing to stray to O’Connor Square for the Colour Carnival festival on Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th June.

New York GAA are arriving from a city that doesn’t sleep, but Offaly GAA will no doubt find they are number one at the end of the match.

Cathaoirleach Harvey added “I encourage everyone to come to the Colour Carnival and show your support by wearing your county colours for the match also.”

Cllr McCormack welcomes the New York football team in a statement saying “It’s great to see such an event being held in our Capital Town and to see our County team progressing to the quarter finals of the Tailteann Cup, hopefully the green, white and gold will do us proud at the weekend.

The Colour Carnival, supported by the Local Live Performance programme, is jam-packed with carnival-themed treats and will have a taste of the Big Apple.

Incredible local artists will also be showcasing their talents and bringing a weekend of pure joy to the people of the Tullamore and visitors to the town.