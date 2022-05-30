Search

30 May 2022

Countdown is on for Hospice Sunflower Days in Offaly

MORE HOSPICE

RTE star Claire Byrne with Offaly Hospice volunteers launching Sunflower Days at the recent official opening of the new Offaly Hospice charity shop

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

30 May 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

The final countdown is now underway for Offaly Hospice Foundation Hospice Sunflower Days on-street collection which is returning to towns and villages all over Offaly and throughout the country on Friday, 10th and Saturday 11th June.

Volunteers nationwide will be selling sunflower merchandise to raise vital funds for Offaly's hospice and specialist palliative homecare services. Members of the public who wish to support Offaly Hospice by donating online can do so by sponsoring a virtual sunflower in memory of a loved one at www.togetherforhospice.ie/sunflowerdays.

Offaly Hospice Foundation fundraising provides help and support to those living with a life-limiting illness and their families in the person’s own home with specialist palliative trained home care nurses.

With hospices nationwide needing to raise approximately €20 million each year to continue to provide their person-centred loving care to patients and their families, Hospice Sunflower Days aims to raise as much funding as possible for hospice and specialist palliative homecare services across Ireland, with all funds raised locally, staying locally.

Speaking ahead of the return of the on-street collection, Mary Murphy, Fundraising, Offaly Hospice Foundation,  said, “We are thrilled to be able to return to our traditional on-street collection this year as part of our fundraising campaign and we are calling on members of the public throughout the country to donate what they can to help support their local hospice or homecare service. With all funds raised locally, staying locally, together we can all make a difference to the lives of hospice patients and their families.”

You can support Offaly Hospice Foundation by donating to the on-street volunteers on Friday 10th or Saturday 11th June, or by dedicating a sunflower in memory of a loved one online today at www.togetherforhospice.ie/sunflowerdays

If you would like to volunteer to help with our Sunflower Days collection please contact Mary Murphy on 0868595046.

