27 May 2022

Enhanced bus service between Offaly towns to be launched

840 Bus at Tullamore Train Station featured left to right – Cllr Tony McCormack, Frances Byrne -TFI Local Link Laois Offaly, Cllr Declan Harvey - Cathoirleach, Declan Kirrane - TFI Local Link Laois Of

Tribune Reporter

27 May 2022 6:00 PM

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

TFI Local Link Laois Offaly are delighted to announce the revised 840 service connecting Banagher to  Tullamore, will now operate  five  times a day, seven days a week with a new peak  time service  for  commuters to Clara and Tullamore further enhancing the existing 840 service from Pollagh to Clara.  

Launching on the 1st of June, the enhanced 840 service will provide greater connectivity and flexibility  than ever before for the communities in Cloghan, Ferbane, Pollagh, Boher, Ballycumber, Clara and  Tullamore.  Check  out  www.locallinklaoisoffaly.ie  for  timetables  and  fares,  free  travel  passes  are  accepted on this route.  

The interconnectivity of the route provides a stronger link to national bus and rail networks in Clara  and Tullamore and also represents a significant investment in rural transport specifically and public  transport generally by the state.  

TFI Local Link Laois Offaly Manager, Frances Byrne said:  “The timetable for the revised 840 service is structured to meet other transport links such as Irish Rail  and  private  operators  along  with  some  of  our  own  TFI  Local  Link  Laois  Offaly  services  to  provide  greater access for the local communities in the rural areas.   

