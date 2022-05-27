Enhanced bus service between Offaly towns to be launched

840 Bus at Tullamore Train Station featured left to right – Cllr Tony McCormack, Frances Byrne -TFI Local Link Laois Offaly, Cllr Declan Harvey - Cathoirleach, Declan Kirrane - TFI Local Link
TFI Local Link Laois Offaly are delighted to announce the revised 840 service connecting Banagher to Tullamore, will now operate five times a day, seven days a week with a new peak time service for commuters to Clara and Tullamore further enhancing the existing 840 service from Pollagh to Clara.
Launching on the 1st of June, the enhanced 840 service will provide greater connectivity and flexibility than ever before for the communities in Cloghan, Ferbane, Pollagh, Boher, Ballycumber, Clara and Tullamore. Check out www.locallinklaoisoffaly.ie for timetables and fares, free travel passes are accepted on this route.
The interconnectivity of the route provides a stronger link to national bus and rail networks in Clara and Tullamore and also represents a significant investment in rural transport specifically and public transport generally by the state.
TFI Local Link Laois Offaly Manager, Frances Byrne said: “The timetable for the revised 840 service is structured to meet other transport links such as Irish Rail and private operators along with some of our own TFI Local Link Laois Offaly services to provide greater access for the local communities in the rural areas.
