New chapter in Covid battle with closure of Offaly vaccination centre

THE battle against Covid-19 has entered a new phase with the decision by the Health Service Executive [HSE] to close a large number of vaccination centres across the county.

These include the Covid vaccination centre for Offaly, located at Mucklagh Community Centre, which closed yesterday [Tuesday, May 24].

According to a statement from the HSE the decision to close vaccination centres was taken due to a large reduction in the numbers of people presenting at these centres nationally.

The HSE has developed a national plan for vaccination centres and has taken the decision to reduce the number to 15 centres across the country.

The nearest centre to Offaly which remains open is located at Portlaoise.

Staff at the Offaly centre and indeed all centres deserve the gratitude of all for their dedication and hard work during the pandemic.

The HSE, in a statement, said it would like to acknowledge all those who worked in the centres that are to close, the organisations and agencies who supported the work in these centres and most importantly all those who presented for vaccination at these centres.

“These staff have worked tirelessly to vaccinate our communities as speedily and safely as possible. This is reflected in the number of vaccines – more than 296,000 in total in the three centres now closing in the region – this tells its own story and speaks volumes of the huge effort made by staff. The support and cooperation of colleagues across the wider HSE, as well as from local representatives was also very welcome,” said Des O’Flynn, CHO Midlands Louth Meath HSE.

He added: “I would also like to thank the people of the Midlands and all members of the public for availing of the facilities to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and loved ones and their communities.

The HSE consider there will be enough vaccination capacity in the15 remaining centres in addition to participating GPs and pharmacies who will also continue to provide Covid19 vaccinations.

In addition, HSE mobile vaccination teams will continue to operate within all areas throughout the summer and will continue to deliver vaccination doses to those who are homebound and residents of Long Term Residential Centres.

The HSE will also put in place a number of pop-up vaccination teams that will be available to support particular locations if access to vaccination becomes a challenge.

As is currently the case, vaccination is by using the on line HSE vaccination self-scheduler. Registration is currently available at vaccine.hse.ie. A PPS Number, Eircode, mobile phone number and email address are required for registration.

Though all Covid restrictions have now been lifted the battle against Covid continues as the virus is still spreading in the population.

As such it is crucially important that people continue to be vigilant and to avail of the vaccines.

Vaccines have been a game changer in the battle against Covid

Vaccines are working and are helping to prevent severe illness across the country.

They have also made if possible for society to return to normal and for social, community, sporting and family occasions to again take place.