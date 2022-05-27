Walk your dog to raise funds for Family Carers in Offaly and Laois

Beth Wogan, Laois/Offaly Carer Support Manager with Family Carers Ireland, Market Square, Tullamore and her team are promoting Family Carers Paws for a Cause.

During Carers Week, 13th to the 19th June they are asking the public to walk their dog , every day for this week if possible in order to raise very needed funds.

“As you know we are seeing unprecedented levels of stress and financial worries piled on family carers at this time. All monies raised by ‘Paws for a Cause’ will go directly to help family carers in crisis, providing essential supports such as counselling, respite and emotional support as well as the purchase of practical support items including hoists, wheelchairs and in some particularly difficult cases, putting food on tables and oil in heating tanks,” said Ms Wogan

Sponsorship cards are available from the Family Carers office in Market Square in Tullamore.

No dog, no problem, just enjoy the pleasure of a daily walk for a week while supporting a good cause. Please feel free to call in and collect your card during office hours, 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

Alternatively you can of course phone Beth Wogan at 05793 70225 and we will post out a Card to you, or €10 to register participation which you can do at www.familycarers.ie and includes a free t-shirt.

Leinster and Irish Rugby Star, Ryan Baird is lining out to support Family Carers with this event.