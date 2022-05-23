Search

23 May 2022

Offaly schools take part in Biodiversity Week

BIO

Schools from Offaly, including Geashill NS, took part in Biodiversity Week

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

23 May 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Midlands Science staged a number of school workshops throughout Offaly last week as part of National Biodiversity Week 2022.
The week celebrated Ireland’s natural landscapes, while highlighting their vulnerability. Over 100 events took place across the country over the week.
Events ranged from guided tours to hands-on workshops for building community wildlife gardens. Webinars also covered  the importance of biodiversity for human health, wellbeing and Irish culture.
“National Biodiversity Week is all about connecting people with nature. It’s about communicating the importance of biodiversity and motivating people to play their part in protecting it.
“Midlands Science ran a series of school workshops where pupils learned the importance of biodiversity. It’s something we can’t take  for granted. The air you breathe, the water you drink and the food you eat all rely on biodiversity, but right now it is in crisis – because of human activity.” explained CEO of Midlands Science Jackie Gorman.
RTÉ presenter and author Dale Treadwell hosted a number of talks exploring science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)  through building natural geodomes and learning about nature and maths.”
“Lough Boora Discovery Park is a magnificent area to cultivate an appreciation for our biodiversity.  In conjunction with the Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board, Midlands Science facilitated an Ecology walk where Ferbane Scouts and Ferbane Foroige studied the flora and fauna and the different habitats of the area.
“We also organised a workshop in Geashill National School where pupils were enthralled by Dale Treadwell’s boundless enthusiasm for all things in the world of nature.” added Ms Gorman.

