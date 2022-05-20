Search

20 May 2022

Spotlight on road safety at community preschool in Offaly

PLAYSCHOOL

Pictured are the children from the Ballycommon Community Playschool preparing for their “Barnardo’s Big Toddle” walk in Kilmurray recently (Photo Bridie Roe)

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

20 May 2022 11:15 AM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

As part of their child-led Aistear Programme, Ballycommon Community Playschool opted this term to include road safety as one of their themes. Teachers, Carmel and Ann encouraged the children to participate in plenty of art / craft activities & games all centered around safety on the roads.

Nicola, from the Road Safety Authority kindly agreed to visit and chatted to the children before presenting them all with Hi Viz jackets which delighted everyone.

The children had the opportunity to put everything they had learned into practice when they took part in this year’s “Barnardo’s Big Toddle” walk. Everyone enjoyed the trip to the local amenity, “The Bog Walk” in Kilmurray. The fairy trail and other hidden treasures kept the children engrossed and added to the excitement of the day. The enthusiasm was harnessed, and the children were so inspired that on their return to playschool they set about creating their own fairy garden.

Teacher Carmel said that all the children are now part of an elite group of Barnardo’s youngers fundraisers. She would also like to thank Noeleen, Nodhlaig, Hannah, Katie & Molly for their help on the day and to all the parents who contributed so generously to the fundraiser.

There is still a very limited number of places left for September 2022/2023 enrolment so if anyone is interested in securing a spot please contact 086/0773130 asap.

