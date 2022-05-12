Jackpot now stands at €11,800 in Offaly community group's lotto draw

Mucklagh Community Centre
THE jackpot now stands at €11,800 in the weekly lotto in aid of Mucklagh Community Centre.
The numbers drawn this week by the Clubforce App were 2, 9,15 and 16.
There was no jackpot winner and one punter matched three numbers and scooped €150 - Gemma McCormack c/o B. Foster and M. Guinan.
Next week's draw takes place on Tuesday, May 17 for a jackpot of €11,800 with €150 for match three.
The lotto team would like to thank all their supporters.
