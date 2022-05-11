Appeal for volunteers for clean-up in Tullamore tonight

Tidy Towns have organised a clean-up in Tullamore tonight, Wednesday, May 11
TULLAMORE Tidy Towns are seeking volunteers for their weekly clean-up.
The clean-up takes place tonight and every Wednesday evening at 7pm, meeting in Kilbride Plaza.
As well as litter picking this week they will be painting and weeding flowerbeds.
The number of volunteers are low so please volunteer if you have the time.
All help is appreciated.
