40 teams take part in golf classic for Offaly counselling centre

Accessible Counselling’s much anticipated golf classic took place at Esker Hills Golf Club last Friday, May 6. It proved to be a most successful event despite the bad weather in the morning time but by the end of the day the sun was shining.

The fourball scramble which featured more than 40 teams was sponsored by many local businesses, and friends of ACT.

The general comment on the day was that the event was very well organised, players were delighted to support ACT as well as playing for an impressive display of prizes! A great day was enjoyed by all who participated.

The ACT team thanks the huge support from local businesses and private individuals who generously supported the event through the sponsorship of tee boxes and prizes. Without their help and support, it would not have been possible to organise such a successful golf event.

At the evening presentation in Digan’s Bar, after a very exciting day, we congratulated all the prizewinners:

1st Prize: Gerry Buckley, Dermot Heffernan, Billy Clavin, Pat Gorman

2nd Prize: Damien Spollen, Brendan Spollen, Ger Hogan, Eoin Conway

3rd Prize: Derek Mooney, Johnny Dooley, Joe Morris, Seanie Geoghegan

4th Prize: Willie Cronly, Alan Cronly, Luke Garry, Ronan Heffernan

An Auction was also held in Digan’s Bar after the presentations and ACT would like to thank everyone that donated items and congratulate the successful bidders.

ACT hope the Golf Classic will become an annual outing and social occasion for our community. They would like to thank the Golf Classic committee – Declan Harvey, Gerry Buckley, Liam Mooney, John Flanagan, Marie Dooley and Anne Starling for all their hard work in organising such a successful event.

A special word of thanks to Donal Fox and Rory Clarke and who helped ensure the smooth running of the event on the day. ACT also thank Esker Hills Golf Club for their hospitality and the warm welcome extended to ACT.

Thank you to all the companies, families and individuals who supported the golf classic this year; ACT are already looking forward to next year!

Accessible Counselling is a community counselling centre based in Tullamore which commenced providing services to the public in January 2020.

The purpose of ACT is to provide a sustainable model of community-based counselling and psychotherapy services that are accessible to all.

Their purpose-built counselling centre was designed to create a safe and confidential space for professional counselling in a comfortable atmosphere.

They currently have 12 fully qualified IACP / IAHIP registered counsellors, who, to date, have provided counselling to over 1050 clients and their numbers continue to rise daily.

To make an appointment to speak with one of ACT’s qualified counsellors call 057 93 52879 or Text “Appointment” to 083 3555951