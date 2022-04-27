No jackpot winner in Offaly community group's lotto



There was no winner of the jackpot in the Mucklagh Community Centre lotto draw which took place on Tuesday night last, April 26.

The numbers drawn by the Clubforce App were 11,12, 25 and 26.

There was one match three winner who scooped €450 – Lorraine and Pauline c/o Margaret Dunne.

Next draw takes place on Tuesday, May 3.

Jackpot now stands at €11,400 with match 3 winning €150.

Tickets can be purchased from any member of the Mucklagh Community Centre committee or in local shops.

The organising committee would like to extend their thanks to all those who support the lotto on which the work of the development group and the centre's mortgage depends for finance.

The committee also wish all their friends and supporters a very happy Easter.