Search

27 Apr 2022

Heritage Minister enjoys environmental walk across Offaly/ Laois mountain range

TT1801GS

Minister Byrne and his fellow walkers photographed at Clear Lake in the Slieve Blooms

Reporter:

Ger Scully

27 Apr 2022 1:10 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

HERITAGE Minister and Green Party TD Malcolm Noonan joined Mountaineering Ireland on an environmental walk across the Slieve Bloom mountains nature reserve on Saturday last.

The purpose of the walk was to discuss management of the habitat - how hill walkers can help in conservation, ensure walkways are maintained and minimise impact on wildlife.

The Slieve Blooms are a high quality blanket bog habitat surrounded by plantation forestry, a key site for hen harriers, red grouse and other ground nesting birds.

Said Minister Noonan: “We were fortunate to have seen grouse and a male hen harrier as well as bog rosemary. NPWS staff mow sections of the blanket bog to encourage new growth of heather and block drains to encourage sphagnum growth.

“A huge thanks to Helen Lawless; Mountaineering Ireland's Access and Conservation Officer, Padraig Comerford, Robert Edge and Áine Lynch of NPWS and all the people who joined us on an informative walk.

“Mountaineering Ireland are important and valued stakeholders in our collective conservation and restoration efforts.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media