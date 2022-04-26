Search

26 Apr 2022

Offaly assault trial hears attacked man lost half a finger

Tullamore Courthouse

Trial resumes at Tullamore Circuit Court on Wednesday morning

A MAN lost half a finger when he was assaulted in the centre of Edenderry in the middle of a day, a trial at Tullamore Circuit Court heard on Tuesday afternoon (April 26).

Prosecution counsel Kevin White, BL, told a jury they will hear evidence that Craig Connolly struck Keith Dunne's hand with a pull saw resulting in the blade partially amputating a finger.

Craig Connolly (30), Kinnefad, Edenderry, denies assaulting Mr Dunne, causing him serious harm, at JKL Street, Edenderry on June 18, 2020.

Mr Connolly also denies assaulting Mr Dunne causing him harm and possessing an article, a pull saw, in a public place, intending to cause injury, incapacitate or intimidate another person.

A co-accused in the trial, Sean Dillon (42), St Brigid's Road, Edenderry, is accused of assaulting Mr Dunne, causing him harm, along with another charge of causing serious harm.

Mr White (instructed by Offaly state solicitor Sandra Mahon), told the jury of eight men and four women that the State's case will be that Mr Dillon acted in concert with Mr Connolly in that they participated together in the assault by acting in common design. At the very least Mr Connolly was aided and abetted by Mr Dillon.

The jury heard they will be told that Mr Dunne was involved in road works on a footpath at about 3.30pm when he was approached by an individual who made a striking motion with a pull saw blade to the victim's hand, resulting in the serious injury and that the perpetrator was Craig Connolly.

The trial will resume on Wednesday morning before Judge Keenan Johnson.

