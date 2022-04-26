Offaly counselling centre calling all golfers to take part in fundraising classic

Accessible Counselling (ACT) is a community counselling centre based in Tullamore which commenced providing services to the public in January 2020.

The purpose of ACT is to provide a sustainable model of community-based counselling and psychotherapy services that are accessible to all.

They are holding a fundraising four ball scramble in Esker Hills Golf Club on May 6 next and are calling on golfing enthusiasts to take part and support the work of ACT.

ACT is a registered charity (RCN: 20204856) and our mission is to support people in our community maintaining positive mental health by providing effective and accessible counselling and psychotherapy services.

The purpose-built counselling centre was designed to create a safe and confidential space for professional counselling in a comfortable atmosphere.

ACT currently have 12 fully qualified IACP / IAHIP registered counsellors, who, to date, have provided counselling to over 1035 clients and numbers continue to rise daily.

To ensure that this fundraiser is a success ACT would be grateful if you could support them through sponsoring a tee box or entering a 4 ball into the classic:

€200 entry fee/donation for a tee slot up to four persons

€50 donation for a tee box sponsorship or 3 for €100

Tee times from 8am onwards

Refreshments, snacks and goody bags will be provided on the day to all entrants.

Presentation of prizes and Auction in Digans Pub on the night from 9.30pm

To register a team, or become a tee sponsor please contact any of the committee members below.

Committee: Declan Harvey (Chair) – 087 4106571, Gerry Buckley – 087 9290722, Marie Dooley – 087 9207625, Anne Starling – 087 6509777, John Flanagan – 086 2509670, Liam Mooney – 087 9286701

On behalf of the committee and all persons involved in ACT, they thank you in advance for any commitment you can provide for the Golf Classic fundraising event.

To make an appointment to speak with one of ACT’s qualified counsellors call 057 93 52879

or Text “Appointment” to 083 3555951