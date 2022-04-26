Mary 'the cake baker' completes 100th Offaly parkrun

A pleasant but windy morning greeted the participants at last Saturday’s Mountlucas parkrun. Over 40 people participated with a number of visitors and seven first timers.

The highlight of the day was Mary Dunne’s 100th parkrun. Mary has been involved in Mountlucas Parkrun from its inception and always has a friendly smile and a kind word for everyone. She took on the mantle of chief baker for Mountlucas, regularly bringing lemon drizzle cake to be enjoyed after the run.

She is best known for baking a special cake for anyone celebrating a 50th or 100th run milestone. However, this week, the organisers could not ask her to bake her own cake, so Karen Neary, another Mountlucas volunteer, took on the challenge and baked a fabulous cake, especially for Mary.

One of Mountlucas’ junior participants, Fiadh, made a poster for Mary and this was displayed proudly at the finish line.

Mountlucas Parkrun is based at Mountlucas Wind farm outside Daingean, see www.parkrun.ie/mountlucas to register and for more details.