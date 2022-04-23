Search

23 Apr 2022

Offaly History pays tribute to deceased Grand Canal champion

MC

The late John McNamara at other canal enthusiasts at the Tullamore Band Festival in 1977

Reporter:

Tribune reporter

23 Apr 2022 11:59 AM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

OFFALY Historical and Archaeological Society has paid tribute to the late John McNamara, a boating enthusiast and champion of the Grand Canal.

In a post on their Facebook page, Offaly History says “we recall John McNamara and salute all his work for the Grand Canal and the Inland Waterways Association.

“For many years John was in charge of the canal works in the midlands and was an enthusiast for all things historical connected with the canal.

“He assisted Offaly History in hosting an exhibition of the history of the canal in 1977 which has not been bettered since in this area.

“In this picture (above) of June 1977 he is wearing the skipper’s hat for the visit of Oliver Flanagan TD during a boat rally as part of the Tullamore Band Festival.

“Lots of friends here of IWAI many of whom are no longer with us but of happy and enduring memory.

“Our sympathy to his family and friends and to IWAI and all canal enthusiasts.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Louth Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media