Offaly History pays tribute to deceased Grand Canal champion

OFFALY Historical and Archaeological Society has paid tribute to the late John McNamara, a boating enthusiast and champion of the Grand Canal.

In a post on their Facebook page, Offaly History says “we recall John McNamara and salute all his work for the Grand Canal and the Inland Waterways Association.

“For many years John was in charge of the canal works in the midlands and was an enthusiast for all things historical connected with the canal.

“He assisted Offaly History in hosting an exhibition of the history of the canal in 1977 which has not been bettered since in this area.

“In this picture (above) of June 1977 he is wearing the skipper’s hat for the visit of Oliver Flanagan TD during a boat rally as part of the Tullamore Band Festival.

“Lots of friends here of IWAI many of whom are no longer with us but of happy and enduring memory.

“Our sympathy to his family and friends and to IWAI and all canal enthusiasts.”