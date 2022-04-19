Easter bunny makes an appearance at Offaly parkrun

Volunteers pictured at the parkrun last Saturday in Mountlucas
A nice dry crisp morning greeted the participants at last Saturday’s Mountlucas parkrun.
Because it was Easter weekend, the Easter bunny made an appearance with lovely easter eggs for all participants, all thanks to Bord Na Mona who are the site owners at Mountlucas and who sponsored the eggs on the day.
Mountlucas Parkrun is based at Mountlucas Wind farm outside Daingean, see www.parkrun.ie/mountlucas to register and for more details.
