Court hears victim of assault in Offaly has withdrawn her complaint

THE injured party in the case of a man charged with assault causing harm and with damaging property has withdrawn her complaint the district court heard. Sgt James O’Sullivan said the case was adjourned for DPP directions.

Damian McDonagh (39), Macregol Close, Scurrogh, Birr, was charged with assaulting a woman causing her harm on March 17, 2022 at the above address. He was further charged with damaging a Toyota Corolla and a white door belonging to Offaly County Council.

The court heard that Mr McDonagh has five children and his wife is most anxious that he can return home. However, Sgt O’Sullivan said it will have to go back to the state.

Judge Patricia Cronin adjourned the case for a second calling while Sgt O’Sullivan contacted the arresting garda to find out if Mr McDonagh could return home.

Later he told the judge that Garda Tuohey had no difficulty with Mr McDonagh returning home but that a file on the case would still be sent to the DPP.

Mr McDonagh was remanded on continuing bail, he is to sign on each Wednesday at Birr Garda station and be of sober habits. He is also expected to maintain a curfew from 9am until 9pm at his residence at Macregol Close, Scurragh, Birr.

Mr McDonagh is due to appear at the district court on May 18 at 10.30.