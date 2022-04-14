Help Tullamore Chamber of Commerce to help Offaly business by completing survey

Tullamore Chamber of Commerce has asked local businesses to complete a short survey
In ever changing times, Tullamore and District Chamber of Commerce needs to focus on what's important to local retailers and businesses now and in the future.
To help the Chamber help local business they have created a short two-minute survey.
For Tullamore, the Town Centre First policy and Urban Regeneration Funds brings great commercial opportunity.
But what if you can't attract staff and if you do, there is nowhere affordable to live.
How do we become sustainable with rising energy prices and broken supply chains?
Maybe it's just simply hard to park your car in town.
You can complete the Chamber survey survey at the link below
https://us9.list-manage.com/survey?u=8c088a3d71a7e93431af3704c&id=cc6b097e0b&e=*|UNIQID|*
