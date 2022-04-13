Plea for 'rethink on turf' by Offaly's first citizen

Cllr Declan Harvey has called for a rethink on the State's policy on turf burning in light of cost of living increases
A CALL for a rethink on the proposed ban on the sale and marketing of turf has been issued by the Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, Cllr Declan Harvey.
Cllr Harvey made his comments after the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications. Eamon Ryan, confirmed that a regulatory provision will be made to prohibit the marketing, sale or distribution of sod peat from this coming September.
Cllr Harvey said that people were hard-pressed with cost of living increases which had seen the price of wood pellets double in recent weeks. He also said that wood pellets were very scarce and difficult to source.
