Tullamore's Paschal completes 100th Offaly parkrun

Paschal Naughton crossing the finishing line
A lovely bright crisp morning greeted the participants at the Mountlucas Parkrun last Saturday
The conditions were perfect, leading to a very enjoyable run for all.
Paschal Naughton celebrated his 100th run and was presented with the now customary cake, baked as always, by Mary Dunne. It was a double celebration for Paschal as he also celebrated his Birthday on the day.
Mountlucas Parkrun is based at Mountlucas Wind farm outside Daingean. See www.parkrun.ie/ mountlucas to register and for more details.
Problems on the bus service on Route 120 linking Tullamore, Edenderry and Dublin have been highlighted
