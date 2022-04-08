'New Beginning' for development association in Offaly town

Daingean Development Association has a proud history in its contribution to Daingean's past and present.

It will be interesting to see how much the population in the current census has grown since the 2016 where 1,486 were recorded, with the largest group being the 15 to 19 age group.

There is an existing vibrant community and voluntary sector in Daingean.

The Community Childcare Services on St Mary's Road with is voluntary board deserve credit for such an efficient child centred service. Our GAA Club ranks as a national example of how a community club can function effectively.

Add in St Mary's Running Club and Grand Canal Wheelers and from a sporting perspective many areas look to Daingean to see how it's done. Relatively recent community achievements include the building of the playground and input to developments to the new Greenway walking and cycling paths on the canal.

New housing on Main St, Heather Drive is a joy to have and the new housing at Bell Lane is equally promising. A worthy mention is also merited of the relocation and significant upgrade of Scully's XL shop.

The footpaths are presently being upgraded. Daingean draws deserved praise each year for the magnificent floral display that lifts our hearts each summer.

With action on many fronts we must also be mindful that many issues need addressing. Further tidy towns development to include more biodiversity promotion. Dereliction is still an issue on the Mains Street. Youth services are sadly deficient. Sevices for Older Adults should be examined. Heritage and Tourism, further community enhancement, the list can go on and on.

Daingean Development Association is undertaking a 'New Beginning'.

The 'Old' Association has served the town well but it's time for change and succession. With this in mind a meeting will be held on Monday evening in the Town Hall at 8.00pm which if successful will lay the foundation for a comprehensive rebuild of Daingean Development Association. The objective is to get views and people involved in their own unique interest areas.

This meeting is a follow on from a meeting held in January 2020 from which all actions was subsequently suspended due to Covid.

Have your say in the progression of Daingean by attending on Monday evening at 8pm in the Town Hall.