Major award presented to Offaly Ógra Fianna Fail by An Taoiseach

A MAJOR award was scooped by Offaly Ogra Fianna Fail at the national youth conference which took place last weekend in the Waterfront Hotel, Dungloe, Co Donegal.

Offaly was well represented with delegates Chairman Jack Ryan (Shannonbridge), Vice Chairman Robert Kellaghan (Rhode) and Membership & Recruitment Officer Liam Carty (Walsh Island) all taking an active part in the weekend's proceedings.

Chairman Jack Ryan was elected unopposed to the position of Irish and Cultural Officer on the National Ógra Fianna Fáil Central Officer Board.

Over the weekend members took part in a wide range of discussions and debates with Offaly having a number of motions successfully debated and passed by members from around the country.

The main event of the weekend which brought the curtain down on a super weekend was the Banquet where the newly elected Uachtarán of Ógra Fianna Fáil, Niall Gaffney of Delvin Co Westmeath and An Taoiseach Micheál Martin addressed all those in attendance.

On the night, Offaly Ogra Fianna Fail received the Darragh Frain Award for best Ogra CDC (Unit) in the country.

"It was truly our privilege to be presented with such an honour from An Taoiseach Michael Martin," a statement read.

At the conference, Jack Ryan spoke on this motion: “This Conference reaffirms the call for the reinstatement of the position of Deputy Leader of Fianna Fáil. We propose that the time the party goes without a sitting Deputy Leader shall not exceed a period of three months from the time that the incumbent has resigned or has been removed from the position of Deputy Leader. This Conference mandates the Central Officer Board to bring this before the Ard Comhairle.”

Liam Carty spoke on this motion: “This Conference calls for the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage to instruct each local authority to reseed green areas with clover in local authority estates. Context: clover is a great pollinator, which would help to enhance biodiversity.”

Robert Kellaghan spoke on this motion: “This conference calls on the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for European Affairs, as well as our Members of the European Parliament and broader Parliamentary Party to lobby in support of Ukraine becoming a full member of the European Union as soon as practically possible. To this effect, this conference therefore mandates the International Officer to work with members of our sister organisations in Ukraine/LYMEC, as well as with our representatives to work on this matter and should provide an update at the first National Council following National Council AGM on her efforts in this regard. Context: We would be showing our support for the Ukrainian people and democracy as a whole. Their membership would strengthen the Union and tell the world, especially those out to harm it, that we are better together so peace and prosperity can reign.”

Two motions that were put through by Offaly members attending DCU:

“This Conference mandates the alteration of procedure for determining candidates for election to the Central Officer Board as a regional organiser. The minimum number of nominations to be received by a potential candidate for a regional organiser position, namely Connacht, Dublin, Munster, Leinster and Ulster are to be reduced from 10 to 5 nominations.”

“This Conference calls for and endorses the integration of both the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and Camogie Association into the Gaelic Athletic Association.”

Anyone aged between 16-30 years who wish to become active in youth politics and would be interested in joining Ogra Fianna Fail can attend the Offaly Ógra Fianna Fáil AGM on Thursday, April 7 at 7.30pm in the Tullamore Court Hotel.