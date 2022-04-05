Mary's Meals Offaly feeds almost 6,000 children in 2021

MARY'S MEALS OFFALY, the local branch of the charity that feeds hungry children at school in 20 of the world's poorest countries (now including Yemen) have been amazed and are so grateful for the incredible generosity of people that has resulted in them raising enough in 2021 to feed 5,793 children for the full school year.

It only costs Mary's Meals €18.30 to feed each child for a school year or a mere nine cent per individual nutritious meals.

Providing a daily meal at school attracts chronically hungry children into the classroom where they receive an education which is their route out of a life of poverty.

Mary's Meals began in 2002 and fed 200 children in Malawi that year. Now 20 years later that number has grown to 2,058,099 children being fed every day at school. All this is only possible because most of the work is carried out by thousands of volunteers.

Where possible the food is sourced from local farmers in each of the 20 countries where Mary's Meals operate. This has the added benefit of being a huge help to the darmers, providing them with a regular income from their crops.

The charity guarantees that at least 93pc of all money raised goes directly to their charitable activities and for the past five years they have achieved 95pc. All financial statements are available on their international website marysmeals.org and for Ireland on marysmeals.ie.

Paul Galvin of Mary's Meals Offaly said “our goal now is to try our very best to raise enough again this year to feed each and every single one of these 5,793 children. It's just so sad in this day and age to think that any child anywhere in the world would go to bed hungry, or worse, die for want of one good meal per day. I'm sure it must be any parents worst nightmare not to be able to feed their child, to see their child hungry and not be able to feed them.”

Rose Lyons, also of Mary's Meals Offaly explained that “the work of Mary's Meals is named after Mary, the mother of Jesus, who brought her own son up in poverty. We share her prayer that the hungry will be filled with good things. We consist of and respect and reach out to people of all faiths and none.”

The main fundraising events during 2021 were 1) “Miss it for a Meal” last Spring 2) “Christmas Hamper Draws" 3) “Christmas Cards” 4) “ The Fayre in the Square”, “The Coin Collection.” Treasurer of Mary's Meals Offaly, Vincent McDermott, formerly of AIB Bank, said he was “amazed by how kind and caring so many people have been during the year and especially the success of the coin collection. Coins are still coming in each week and we're only too glad to collect them from any home or business. No distance is too great or amount too small. Every €1 we collect will provide 11 meals”

Mary's Meals Offaly would especially like to say thanks to all the following for their huge support in making it possible to feed all 5,793 Children. 1) Tyrells Home Bakery (especially Aisling & Ann) 2) Hanlon's Butchers 3) Doyle's Gala 4) Leavy’s Centra 5) Centra Fingerboard 6) O'Sullivan's Centra, Kilcormac 7) Galvin Tullamore 8) The Bridge Centre 9) Fayre in the Square Also a special word of thanks to all at the Tullamore Tribune/ Midland Tribune and all at Midlands 103 for helping us spread the word about the work of Mary's Meals.

To find out more about Mary's Mealsplease visit our website marysmeals.ie or check out our latest video “Love Reaches Everywhere” (free to watch on YouTube). If you'd like to get involved with Mary's Meals Offaly please contact any of the following: Paul Galvin 087 8375407 Vincent Mc Dermot 087 7934148 Rose Lyons 087 2393853 Teresa Feery 086 0612328 Camilla Shiel 087 6752806 Sheelagh Duffy 086 3750242 Ann Mc Cormack 086 1205514 Teresa Mc Redmond 086 313655.

Some members of Mary's Meals Offaly will be travelling to Medugorje on pilgrimage for Easter week and will remember all Mary's Meals Offaly supporters and their families in Masses during the week.