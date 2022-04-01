One match three winner scoops €150 in Offaly community group's lotto

Mucklagh Community Centre
There was no winner of the jackpot in the Mucklagh Community Centre lotto draw which took place on Tuesday night last, March 29.
The numbers drawn by the Clubforce App were 8, 9, 12 and 29.
One match 3 winner scooped €150 - Fr Sean Heaney c/o Philip Barron.
Next draw takes place on Tuesday, April 5.
The jackpot is €10,600 and match 3 winners scoop €150.
Tickets can be purchased from any member of the Mucklagh Community Centre committee or in local shops.
The organising committee would like to extend their thanks to all those who support the lotto on which the work of the development group and the centre's mortgage depends for finance.
