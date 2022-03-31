Offaly students in new fundraising drive for children and Ukraine

STUDENTS of the Sacred Heart School Tullamore have embarked on a fundraising campaign for two very worthy causes.

The SHS Student Council and CSPE department are organising a raffle in association with Jamie Carr's 'Nothing Ventured Campaign' to raise funds for the Cancer Fund for Children and the Ukraine Red Cross Humanitarian Appeal.

The Cancer Fund for Children is an organisation that supports children and their families throughout a cancer diagnosis, and the Ukraine Red Cross Humanitarian Appeal works to supply Ukrainian people with provisions and shelter.

The Student Council and CSPE Department are opening this raffle to the local community, and hope to raise money to support both of these charities

Each €5 donation buys one ticket for the raffle, which includes prizes such as tickets, transfers and accommodation for a match at Old Trafford between Manchester United and Brentford, afternoon tea and spa treatments in the Bridge House for two, a Manchester City shirt framed and signed by Ukrainian player, Oleksander Zinchenko, a €50 Rose Finlay Pharmacy voucher and four rounds of golf on Esker Hills Championship Course.

The 'Nothing Ventured Campaign' was founded by Dublin native Jamie Carr, a UK-based football coach and voluntary fundraiser.

The draw will take place on April 27 and tickets can be purchased through a GoFundMe page which can be found by logging onto https://gofund.me/b776bade and in the Sacred Heart School's Instagram bio.