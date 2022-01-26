All systems go for Tullamore St Patrick's Day parade after absence of two years

The Tullamore St. Patrick's Day Parade will return this year having been cancelled for the past two years due to Covid. The parade goes ahead on Thursda, 17th March commencing at 11.30 a.m.

"We are delighted to be back again after the two years of lockdown. Following the Government decisions last week we immediately arranged a committee meeting and now it's all systems go. It will be a great event for the community as it will be seen as a celebration after the difficult time we have been through for the past two years. The Theme for this year's Parade is "Community Spirit" , this will give organisations the opportunity to remember the many difficult and good challenges faced by the community in recent times" stated Cllr Sean O' Brien, Parade Secretary.

The Grand Marshall for this year is Phil O' Reilly Sr. In recognition of his great contribution to Tullamore and Offaly in his sporting and business ventures.

Letters will be sent to organisations and businesses over the coming days giving details of the Parade.

Further information is available from Johnny O' Connor, 087 2602487; Sean O' Brien, 086 3892854; Martin O' Connor, 083 1017012.