Offaly's Coolraine FC get year off to a winning start with win over Banagher

Coolraine finally kickstarted 2022 by hosting Banagher last Sunday in Durrow on a morning that despite having an element of chill in the air, was conducive in allowing both teams play soccer after a period of inactivity due to Covid and poor weather. The pitch although soft from the recent wet weather over the last few weeks was in decent condition for this eagerly awaited contest and before the game started, both teams observed a minute silence to honour the memory of Ashling Murphy, who was a valued teacher in the nearby Durrow National School and was so cruelly taken from this life. Coolraine FC would like to express our condolences to the Murphy family and Ashling’s partner, Ryan, and to all those people lucky enough to have known Ashling and to have benefitted from the shining light that this young woman undoubtedly was.

After the minutes’ silence was impeccably observed, the contest began with Coolraine quickly out of the blocks and the impressive Shane O’Toole opened the scoring on 6 minutes with a very composed finish. However, Banagher equalised on the 9th minute from a corner that capitalised on some hesitation by keeper Lunney to level the scores, as Coolraine continued to pour forward and on 18 minutes a Chris Bracken free kick was slightly deflected and forced the Banagher net minder into a superb save to push the ball around the post. Johnny McEvoy was a handful upfront as the away keeper was forced into another excellent save on 30 minutes to keep the scores levels as the slick passing between Paul Kinnarney and Mickey Feery was creating constant problems. Couple this with the increasing threat of Ed Kinahan and the forward runs of Shane and Dylan Murray, finally led to Coolraine regaining the lead as Mickey from an acute angle, rifled the ball high into the net on 37 minutes, before Johnny deservedly found the corner of the net on 40 minutes with an assured finish for a 3-1 lead at the interval. After a cautious start to the second half that seen keeper Lunney redeem himself with a brave save at the feet of the Banagher centre forward and with Johnny’s lob just clearing the crossbar, Mickey grabbed his second of the match on 58 minutes with a skilful turn that allowed him time to pick his spot for 4-1. And just two minutes later, Mickey grabbed his hat-trick to copper-fasten an impressive all-round performance with another lethal finish as Coolraine now enjoyed being back in competitive action. The management team decided to utilise the bench and give valuable minutes to the players with Alex Rosney replacing Johnny on 63 minutes and almost instantly adding to the score line as his shot just evaded the target and Shane went close too to grabbing a second as his shot just missed the target. Derek Coolahan made his return on 72 minutes for Paul and immediately was running at the tiring Banagher defence as Ryan Guinan was introduced for Mick Rosney, who had a fine game in anchoring midfield, along with Fionn O’Donoghue who replaced the solid Rob Murray in defence. Sean Rosney replaced Ed who again turned in another impressive outing on the wing and Coolraine could easily have added to their goal tally but for some fine saves from the Banagher keeper. Banagher would have the final say on 86 minutes with a free kick from just outside the centre of the box that found the top corner, leaving keeper Lunney with no chance as the game finished 5-2. This was a very competent performance from Coolraine with so many young players being given the opportunity to be part of the first squad and with players like Pa Murphy, Jordi Daly, to return in midfield over the coming weeks, midfield is looking like the Irish Rugby back row, with an embarrassment of riches now available if all players are fit. The defence was solid with Enda Ravenhill impressive and the midfield trio of Mick Rosney, Dylan and Shane, won ample ball to provide to the forwards, who were comfortable in possession and were constantly probing to create chances. Johnny and Mickey worked well upfront, always looking dangerous and the only blemish on this performance was the brandishing of a red card, which to this observer was totally unwarranted, as the official had allowed numerous tackles on the Coolraine midfield to go unpunished, certainly a strange decision in an otherwise decent performance with the whistle.

Man of the Match could easily have gone to Shane, Dylan or Enda, but Mickey’s finishing was sublime, and his constant threat and movement was evident throughout in one of his best displays for Coolraine. Next Saturday night, the first squad are under the floodlights at the wonderful Leah Victoria Park for an encounter with Clonaslee, and hopefully a good attendance will support Coolraine as we would appreciate all to embrace this unique chance to watch a game under the lights on a Saturday night, before fans might head out for a few beverages afterwards or a meal.

Team: Mick Lunney, Enda Ravenhill, Chris Bracken (captain), Rob Murray, Ed Kinahan, Dylan Murray, Shane O’Toole, Paul Kinnarney, Johnny McEvoy, Mickey Feery.

Subs: Alex Rosney for Johnny, Fionn O’Donoghue for Rob, Derek for Paul, Ryan for Mick, Sean Rosney for Ed.

Not Used: Wes Rosney.

The second squad agonisingly went down 2-1 to St Carthages, despite our promising young keeper Curtis Dunne saving yet another penalty, with Cody Hensey converting a penalty to add to his goal tally for the season. Again, this affords players the opportunity to get valuable game time and stake a claim to be considered for elevation to the first squad which is always open. As always, training is imperative for all and what is impressive is the fitness levels of the players and their ability to finish games strongly which will be a considerable advantage on the better pitches over the next few months.

Some of the Coolraine faithful were sad to learn of the passing of Harry Kearns, a former Birr Town player, that most of the former players of the club would have played against and was well known to committee member, Chris Geoghegan, and we wish to express our condolences to his family. In these difficult times for so, so many people, sport is a way of uniting people and allowing us all to try and make sense of the last few years.

