Walkers reclaim Tullamore's Grand Canal way in wake of Ashling Murphy murder

Walkers and joggers returned in large numbers on Saturday to the popular Fiona's Way route along the Grand Canal in Tullamore after the reopening of a section following the brutal murder of Ashling Murphy.

The stretch of the walkway from the Fiona Pender monument at Puttaghaun to Boland's Lock reopened on Friday evening after being closed from Wednesday afternoon following the murder.

Joggers and walkers, including unaccompanied women and men, made the trek down the Greenway from early morning on Saturday.

Large numbers of people of all ages also visited the memorial to Ashling at the Fiona Pender monument with many leaving flower and messages and lighting candles.

People also stopped to reflect and pray following the terrible events of the past week which have engulfed the county and the entire nation in an outpouring of grief.

Ashling's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Mountbolus Church at 11am on Tuesday next with her remains reposing at her family home on Sunday and Monday.