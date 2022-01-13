Vigil to be held for murdered Offaly teacher in Tullamore town park

A vigil will be held in Tullamore town park for Ashling Murphy
A VIGIL is to be held in Tullamore town park in memory of murdered school teacher Ashling Murphy on Friday afternoon, January 14.
The vigil will take place from 4pm to 5pm and those attending are asked to bring a candle if they wish.
Organisers also ask that people wear face masks, maintain social distancing and adhere to Government Covid restrictions.
People in Tullamore are in shock at the brutal murder of the young teacher as she exercised on the canal towpath on Wednesday last in Cappincur, on the outskirts of the town.
