Covid situation leads to postponement of Operation Transformation in Offaly area

Due to the on going Covid situation Ballinagar Social Club have decided to delay out Operation Transfermation by 1 week it will now start on the16th of January at 10 o clock in the Gaa field. Suitable for all ages and fitness levels. We will provide weekly weigh in, nutrition advice, body fat monitoring and meal planning tools all for the price of €30 which give you access to Ballinagar walking track for a year. You can register on the day or you can click on the Klubfunder link on Ballinagr Gaa facebook page.You can also contact Linda 087 7555625 or ballinagarbingo@yahoo.com.





Sympathy

We wish to extend our sympathy to the O Mears family on the sad loss of Josie.

Also to the Ballesty family on the loss of Lily.

Ballinagar Community Lotto

The lotto continues this Monday 10th draw takes place at 9 0 clock in the hall tickets available from usual outlets. In the coming weeks we are hoping to go online to make it easier to get your tickets.

Progressive 25

Due to the rise in Covid cases we have decided to cancel our cards until the situation improves. We will let you know when we will start back until then stay safe.



Ballinagar GAA Bingo

Congratulations to all the winners last week. Our Bingo just got bigger over €5000 up for grabs 27 chances to win. The Bingo is on every Wednesday night at 8 o’clock books can be bought online through Klubfunder the link can be found on their Facebook page Ballinagar Gaa.If you haven’t got a printer no problem Pre-printed books are available in Day To Day Ballinagar Shop from every Friday evening or off Rosemary 086-3646936. €10 single book €16 double book So go out and get your books for a chance to win from the comfort of your armchair beside the fire. 9 games lasts about 75 minutes.

Ballinagar GAA

Membership for the coming year from the 1st January 2022

Playing member €100 including Gym

Student playing member €50 Including Gym

Family Membership 2 adults €50

Single membership €30

O.A.P./Students €15

All the above includes the walking track

Walking Track membership

Single €20

Family 2 Adults €30

Gym Membership €50

Anyone using the facilities has to be a member of Ballinagar Gaa for insurance reasons.

Membership can be paid to David Dwane or Ken Beatty.

Ballinagar 3-2-1 Draw

Last draw took place last Tuesday 28 December

€300 Joe Gallagher

€200 Kevin Troy

€100 Dean/Martin

Other prize winners Rosemary Pierce, Joe Daly, Frank Duffy, Jimmy Pierce, David Gorry, Owen Bernie and Eibdha Joyce. Thank you for your support and keep an eye out for new fundraisers in the coming months.

Notes for inclusion contact 0879402195 or jpierce16@gmail.com