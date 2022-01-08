Covid situation leads to postponement of Operation Transformation in Offaly area

Due to the on going Covid situation Ballinagar Social Club have decided to delay out Operation Transfermation by 1 week it will now start on the16th of January at 10 o clock in the Gaa field. Suitable for all ages and fitness levels. We will provide weekly weigh in, nutrition advice, body fat monitoring and meal planning tools all for the price of €30 which give you access to Ballinagar walking track for a year. You can register on the day or you can click on the Klubfunder link on Ballinagr Gaa facebook page.You can also contact Linda 087 7555625 or ballinagarbingo@yahoo.com.
Sympathy
We wish to extend our sympathy to the O Mears family on the sad loss of Josie.
Also to the Ballesty family on the loss of Lily.
Ballinagar Community Lotto
The lotto continues this Monday 10th draw takes place at 9 0 clock in the hall tickets available from usual outlets. In the coming weeks we are hoping to go online to make it easier to get your tickets.
Progressive 25
Due to the rise in Covid cases we have decided to cancel our cards until the situation improves. We will let you know when we will start back until then stay safe.
Ballinagar GAA Bingo
Congratulations to all the winners last week. Our Bingo just got bigger over €5000 up for grabs 27 chances to win. The Bingo is on every Wednesday night at 8 o’clock books can be bought online through Klubfunder the link can be found on their Facebook page Ballinagar Gaa.If you haven’t got a printer no problem Pre-printed books are available in Day To Day Ballinagar Shop from every Friday evening or off Rosemary 086-3646936. €10 single book €16 double book So go out and get your books for a chance to win from the comfort of your armchair beside the fire. 9 games lasts about 75 minutes.
Ballinagar GAA
Membership for the coming year from the 1st January 2022
Playing member €100 including Gym
Student playing member €50 Including Gym
Family Membership 2 adults €50
Single membership €30
O.A.P./Students €15
All the above includes the walking track
Walking Track membership
Single €20
Family 2 Adults €30
Gym Membership €50
Anyone using the facilities has to be a member of Ballinagar Gaa for insurance reasons.
Membership can be paid to David Dwane or Ken Beatty.
Ballinagar 3-2-1 Draw
Last draw took place last Tuesday 28 December
€300 Joe Gallagher
€200 Kevin Troy
€100 Dean/Martin
Other prize winners Rosemary Pierce, Joe Daly, Frank Duffy, Jimmy Pierce, David Gorry, Owen Bernie and Eibdha Joyce. Thank you for your support and keep an eye out for new fundraisers in the coming months.
Notes for inclusion contact 0879402195 or jpierce16@gmail.com
The Biffochallenge team assisted by Martins grandchildren unveiling the name of the OS&R rib, which is now known as Marty
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.