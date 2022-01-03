Offaly's George completed his 50th Mountlucas Parkrun on New Year's Day

Ten year old George Hackett completing his 50th parkrun in Mountlucas
Mountlucas Parkrun returned on New Year’s Day after the Christmas break.
George Hackett, aged 10, completed his 50th parkrun. He was supported by his family on the day. His mother, Minister Pippa Hackett was the driving force behind the setting up of the Mountlucas Parkrun and the entire family are huge supporters of the Mountlucas Parkrun
Mary Dunne celebrated her birthday on New Year's Day. She attended with her husband Pat and son Cathal (and their two dogs). Mary is great supporter of Mountlucas Parkrun and volunteers on a regular basis
Parkrun is a free weekly timed 5k event for runners and walkers that takes place every Saturday morning at more than 2,000 locations in 23 Countries across the world.
Mountlucas Parkrun is based at Mountlucas Wind farm outside Daingean, so why not turn up at 9.30 am on Saturday morning to see what it is all about. See www.parkrun.ie/mountlucas to register and for more details.
