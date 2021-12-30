Offaly artist donates painting to addiction centre

Sarah Barrett presents the painting 'Hope in Recovery' to FAST
AN Offaly artist has donated one of her paintings to an addiction support group in Dublin.
Sarah Barrett, a second-year community studies student at Maynooth University, presented the painting “Hope in Recovery” on behalf of Offaly artist, Andrea Martin, to Sonya Dillion of Finglas Addiction Support Team - FAST.
The service provides accessible support services for those affected by drug, alcohol, and mental health issues.
