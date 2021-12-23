Search

23 Dec 2021

Newly established autism centre receives boost from Tullamore charity

Aulwin Dunne, Lorraine Corrcoran, Power 4 Good. Molly Buckley, Chairperson.Paul Mac Cann Board member, Power 4 Good. Bridget Haverty, Principal and Brid Brennan, teacher in ‘An Cuan’

Ger Scully

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Power 4 Good, an organisation based in Tullamore, were delighted to present a cheque to the the Principal of St Philomena’s’ Primary School for the newly established centre,’ An Cuan’ which was set up in 2019 for girls from 3rd to 6th class with a diagnosis of Autism.

Ms Bridget Haverty, the School Principal, said:“as we are in the process of setting up our new room, the donation of 500 euros will go towards purchasing additional learning materials suitable for the needs of our girls.”

Molly Buckley, Chairperson of Power4Good, said “we are delighted to be able to give this donation, to such a great school. 2021 was not an easy year for us, Our charity shops on Main Street and Kilbride Plaza, Tullamore and Clara, were closed for long periods due to Covid restrictions .However, due to the hard work of our volunteers in our shops and the generosity of our sponsors and customers it has enabled us to give this donation. We also sent a donation to the Flamboyant School in Mazabuka in Zambia, which will help with the cost of transport for children to attend the special school.”

