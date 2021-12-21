Another busy week for Offaly Parkrun

Owen Óg Scully celebrates with his family
It has been a busy time at Mountlucas Parkrun recently and last Saturday failed to disappoint.
Owen Óg Scully completed his 100th parkrun and Mairead Scally and Janie Buckley both completed their 50th parkruns.
Parkrun is a free weekly timed 5k event for runners and walkers that takes place every Saturday morning at more than 2,000 locations in 23 countries across the world.
See www.parkrun.ie/mountlucas for more information and to register
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.