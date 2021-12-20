Search

20 Dec 2021

Large number of people attend Offaly Covid Vaccination Clinic on Sunday

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

A large number of people took the opportunity on Sunday to attend the Covid Vaccination Clinic in Offaly. 

Sunday was the first day where over 40s could avail of a walk in booster and there was a steady flow of people throughout the day.

A total of 1074 were vaccinated at the Offaly HSE Covid Vaccination Centre at Mucklagh on Sunday.

The following are the opening hours for the Offaly Centre for the rest of the week right up to Christmas Eve.

Offaly Vaccination Centre

Mucklagh Community Centre, Mucklagh, Tullamore, Offaly, R35 DN02

Booster walk-in clinics, 40 years and older

·         Monday 20 December, 9.15am to 5pm

·         Tuesday 21 December, 9.15am to 5pm

·         Wednesday 22 December, 8.15am to 7pm

·         Thursday 23 December, 2pm to 7pm

·         Friday 24 December, 9am to 12pm

You need to wait 3 months (at least 90 days) after your vaccine course before you can get a booster.

Booster walk-in clinics for healthcare workers

·         Monday 20 December, 9.15am to 5pm

·         Tuesday 21 December, 9.15am to 5pm

·         Wednesday 22 December, 8.15am to 7pm

·         Thursday 23 December, 8.15am to 12.30pm - healthcare workers under 30 only

·         Thursday 23 December, 2pm to 7pm

·         Friday 24 December, 9am to 12pm

Dose 1 and 2 walk-in clinics

·         Thursday 23 December, 8.15am to 12.30pm

Local News

