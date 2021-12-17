Midlands man takes on top Christmas horseracing role

MIDLANDS man Paddy Dunican has been appointed to oversee one of the biggest race meetings on the Irish Christmas calendar.

The Westmeath man has been appointed interim manager of Limerick racecourse and is currently organising the four-day Christmas festival of races at the venue.

Mr Dunican is the longserving manager of Kilbeggan Races and he said he was delighted to be asked to take on the Limerick role.

“Mark McMahon is the chair of Limerick Races and he asked me would I go down and take over for the period of the Christmas festival and I said I would, to help them out,” said Mr Dunican.

The meeting is one of two Irish festivals over the Christmas holiday, Leopardstown being the other one, but Mr Dunican says the Limerick venue is arguably hosting the biggest race of the week, the grade 1 Boylesports Faugheen Novice Chase where Henry de Bromhead's Bob Olinger and Appreciate It from the Willie Mullins yard will clash.

That will take place on St Stephen's Day, day one of the four, in what is a very significant event for Irish racing in the whole southern region.

The Limerick Christmas festival traditionally attracts a big attendance and while the horseracing industry is waiting for a decision from the Government this evening on possible Covid-19 restrictions, the local race company has done as much as it can to prepare in advance.

“We've put a significant amount of investment into the outdoor facilities to ensure the safety of all the people coming,” said Mr Dunican.

“All the corporate facilities are sold out to 50% capacity and whatever happens we'll be following the Government guidelines and will be putting the health and safety of the people first.”

The festival begins on St Stephen's Day, Sunday, December 26, and continues on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.