Succcess for Offaly athletes in European cross country

With a glorious day weather wise, the 27th European Cross Country Championships took place in Abbotstown, Dublin at the Sport Ireland campus. Over 10000 spectators travelled to the event to see Europe’s best athletes in action.

The Irish squad had a great day with two sets of team medals won along with an individual silver medal for Darragh McElhinney. Added to this were some near misses which saw three Irish teams finish fourth and another fifth.

Laura Mooney lined out in the second race of the day. She was competing in the U20 Women’s race which was over a distance of 4000m. Laura got out well and put herself in contention. After the first kilometer she was in the leading group and looked strong. As the race progressed Laura continued to work hard and with 1000m to go was in 15th place. In the final stages of the race Laura faded from the front and came home mid pack in 55th place. It’s been a great cross country season for Laura so far this year and she will be back with Indoor races in January.

Danielle Donegan wore the green of Ireland in the U23 Women’s race. She got out strongly and was in 31st place after the first mile. She dug in then and really fought hard to hold her position. The furthest she fell back was 32nd but by the finish line she was back up to i31st. Danielle was the second Irish woman to cross the finishing line. The team had raced well and were not far off medals as they finished fifth.

It was great to see the large crowd of Tullamore Harriers members in attendance. There were hundreds around the course and both young women really appreciate the support.



Laura Lynn Half Marathon

Well done to Gary Whittle and Darragh Rigney who both posted great times in the Laura Lynn Half Marathon on Saturday. They joined over 400 other athletes in the Phoenix Park, Dublin with Gary clicking 1.27.44 and Darragh 1.28.19. Great running lads.



TULLAMORE HARRIERS COUCH TO 5K 2022!!

The end of another year is drawing to a close and now is the time we consider New Year's resolutions. We don’t need reminding how difficult the past while has been for everyone but why not put your fitness to the fore, set a goal - and sign up for the Tullamore Harriers Couch 2 5k Programme?.

Starting on Monday January 10th and each Monday and Wednesday at 6.30pm for 8 weeks. At a cost of €25 it is excellent value for money.

The programme is for all levels of fitness from total beginners to those with any level of fitness. It is advisable to have a check up with your doctor before you start the programme if in any doubt.

The sessions usually involve 40 to 50 minutes of exercise including warm up and cool down. All sessions are supervised by Tullamore Harriers members and you will be advised and supported every step of the way.

Register on https://embed.futureticketing.ie/c/tullamore-harriers/

Numbers will have to be restricted this year due to the ongoing Covid safety regulations so we advise you to register early.

Regular updates will be found here on the Tullamore Harriers facebook page.

See you on the 10th of January!

Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon 2022.

We are back!!! Entry is now open for the 2022 Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon. Sign up for a top class race now and you won’t be disappointed. Entries are expected to sell out really quickly so don’t leave it too late to Include the Tullamore Half Marathon in your goals for 2022. As a result from the very high standards set and improved on by Tullamore Harriers, this event is classed as one of the best Half Marathons in the country. It offers so much for runners of every standard from 1st timers to the highly competitive athlete.

The Tullamore Half Marathon hosts the Offaly and Leinster Half Marathon Championships so there are plenty of individual and team medals up for grabs. The prestigious Quinlan Cup will be awarded to the winning mens team and the Phyllis Delaney Cup to the winning ladies team

The race as always will be on closed roads to ensure safety for our athletes and allow nothing to get in their way!!



Fixtures

Saturday 25th Dec – Hospice Mile

Friday 31st Dec – Around The Houses Club Race

Training

Senior Training

Senior training continues Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6.40pm to 8.30pm and cross country on Sunday mornings at 8:30am. All members have received the Covid Return to Training directive via email and are asked to adhere to the club policies on same. For any enquiries contact club captains Sean 0851742418 or Anna 0868248928