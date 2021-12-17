Offaly TD questions merit of 5pm pub and restaurant closure proposal

Offaly Fianna Fail TD Barry Cowen
OFFALY Fianna Fail TD Barry Cowen has suggested a 9pm or 10pm curfew instead of the 5pm closure for pubs and restaurants proposed by Nphet.
Last night Nphet also recommended that attendances at outdoor events be limited to 50% or 5,000 attendees and is advising the Government that indoor theatres, cinemas, entertainment, cultural and sporting events should also be subject to a 5pm curfew and attendance limited to 50% of capacity.
In a tweet, Barry Cowen said obviously he is “not privy to specific details of nphet recommendations but surely a 9 or 10pm curfew with weekly review of figures.”
His tweet added: “Ramp up boosters with updated Covid certs for entrance to all indoor events. People open to compromise not confrontation in interest of public health”.
Deputy Cowen's post on social media comes amid an expected backlash from backbench Government TDs to the Nphet proposals which will be considered by the cabinet later today.
Pictured at the presentation to Anne Scally (Board member Dóchas), Michael Haverty (Chairman of Dóchas), Mark Cronin (Townmore) and Jacqueline Screeney (Townmore)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.