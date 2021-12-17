Veteran Offaly Credit Union CEO retires after 26 years service

THE CEO of Tullamore Credit Union has retired having served 26 years in the role.

Dennis Daly announced his decision at the 59th annual general meeting of the Credit Union last Monday, December 13.

The meeting was ‘hybrid’ in nature – members attended in person, in the Tullamore Court Hotel, whilst adhering to the required Government guidelines and also online, using the Zoom platform.

The continued impact of Covid 19 on the Credit Union and its members was noted by Chairperson Ray Spain. He commented that the offices had remained open throughout the year, and this was a testament to the commitment and care of the staff – whose professionalism was recognised by them scooping two awards in the recent Irish Credit Management Awards.

He acknowledged the work of the volunteer Board of Directors, Board Oversight Committee and other committee members and made a special acknowledgement to the previous volunteers of Kilcormac Credit Union.

Ray advised the AGM that the merger of the two credit unions was completed earlier in the year and reminded members that all services are available to members in the Kilcormac office.

Ray handed over to Declan Mc Donnell who walked through the financial report. He welcomed the strong growth in loans but also referenced the huge increase in savings, which, due to the low interest rate environment, made trading difficult.

CEO Dennis Daly was next to the podium, where he spoke of the wide range of products and services now available in the credit union and went on to outline plans for the coming year, in particular the new core banking system. He reminded members that our credit union can now provide for all our members’ financial needs.

Dennis finished his report by announcing that he would be stepping down as CEO, once the meeting had come to an end and wished his successor well. Ray congratulated Dennis on his 26 year tenure with Tullamore Credit Union and made a presentation to him on behalf of the membership, wishing him good health and happiness in his retirement and called on the new CEO, Paul Shaw, to say a few words.

In his speech, Paul appealed to members who were considering becoming volunteers to make contact with him or indeed any member of the Board of Directors Insert photos Post AGM 2021 Press release Ray Spain Chairperson making the presentation to Dennis Daly, as he retires. Dennis Daly hands over to the new CEO, Paul Shaw Post AGM 2021 Press release Dennis at his final AGM as CEO with staff working on the night.