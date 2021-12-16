Tullamore Harriers hosts Hospice Mile on Christmas morning

The Hospice Mile will take place in Tullamore on Christmas morning
THE annual Tullamore Harriers Hospice Mile takes place on Christmas Day morning between 10am and 12 noon.
All runners and walkers are asked to take part in the fun family event which will work up a good appetite for the festive dinner.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.